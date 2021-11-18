Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $992,967.30

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $992,967.30 and $15,502.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

