Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.62 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $57.30 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012080 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,471,760 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

