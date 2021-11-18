Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Beazer Homes USA worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZH opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

