Beer Money (BEER) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $382,408.60 and $7,497.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00218747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00087444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.