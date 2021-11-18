Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 565,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 693,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

