Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124,158 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 385.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 104.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. General Electric has a one year low of $76.08 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of -196.13, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

