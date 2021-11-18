BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the October 14th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DXBRF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. BellRock Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

