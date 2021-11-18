Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.93

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.93 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 3,233 ($42.24), with a volume of 219943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,123 ($40.80).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

Get Bellway alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,327.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,394.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other Bellway news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.