Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,097,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $261.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

