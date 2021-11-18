BENQI (QI) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $53.10 million and approximately $47.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

