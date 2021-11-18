Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

LON VTC opened at GBX 1,505.05 ($19.66) on Wednesday. The Vitec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 798 ($10.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £695.86 million and a PE ratio of 45.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,509.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.29.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

