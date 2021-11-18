Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

BERY traded down $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 104,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,551. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

