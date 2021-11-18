Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.700 EPS.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

