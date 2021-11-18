Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Better World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

