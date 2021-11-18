Beyond Finance Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $356,765.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.