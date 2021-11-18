BIDR Achieves Market Cap of $15.72 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.72 million and $37.10 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.10 or 1.00066448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.80 or 0.06943140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.