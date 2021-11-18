BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $87,896.57 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $87,896.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $590,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00.

BigCommerce stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,919. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 2,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,655,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

