BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 8.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 58,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,724,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,198 shares of company stock worth $8,086,863 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

