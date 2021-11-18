Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 80,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

