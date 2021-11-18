Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 292,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,925,447 shares.The stock last traded at $69.33 and had previously closed at $81.03.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $569,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bilibili by 36.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

