Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $130.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.22 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $540.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $708.30 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $759.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $324.38 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.13. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,512 shares of company stock worth $79,115,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

