Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of BILL opened at $324.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.13. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,512 shares of company stock worth $79,115,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

