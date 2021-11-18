Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $13.05 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $13.05 billion and $8.48 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,052,680,278 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

