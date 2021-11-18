BinaryX Reaches Market Cap of $344.86 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $344.86 million and approximately $47.60 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $170.48 or 0.00304929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007481 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00662958 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.