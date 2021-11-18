Biogen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $18.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.95.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $258.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $238.40 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

