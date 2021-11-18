Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.79. The company had a trading volume of 976,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,303. Biogen has a 52 week low of $238.40 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.