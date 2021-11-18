BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of BioLife Solutions worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $31,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,246. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 517.15, a PEG ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

