BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.24

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.12. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 64,162 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
