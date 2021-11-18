BitCoal Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $26,148.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00401936 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.