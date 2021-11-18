Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,296.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $862,119.23 and $13,296.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00220985 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

