Bitcoin Confidential (BC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,296.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $862,119.23 and $13,296.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00220985 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

