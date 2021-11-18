Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $819,190.54 and approximately $12,336.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00220443 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.