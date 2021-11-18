BitcoiNote One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $149,785.05 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,133,722 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

