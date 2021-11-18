BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Tops $4.99 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $6,764.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00264116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00143832 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

