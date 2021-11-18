BitDAO (BIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Billion

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004305 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $216.34 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

