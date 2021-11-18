Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $176.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $94,388.39 and approximately $176.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $787.83 or 0.01328406 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,635,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,635,881 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.