Bitradio Hits Market Capitalization of $89,046.05 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $89,046.05 and $181.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.39 or 0.01152606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,636,342 coins and its circulating supply is 10,636,337 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

