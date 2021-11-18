Bitspawn (SPWN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $757,087.00

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Bitspawn has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $757,087.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.04 or 0.07143943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,119.93 or 1.00028211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bitspawn

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitspawn

