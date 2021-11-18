BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 133,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,575. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

