BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.62

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.54, with a volume of 21365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

