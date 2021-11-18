Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of BKI traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

