BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.47

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $279,912.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,111.38 or 1.00448469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.78 or 0.07071823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

