BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,695 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of BlackLine worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,443 shares of company stock valued at $39,332,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.