BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the October 14th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 173,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 157,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 128,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

