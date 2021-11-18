BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

