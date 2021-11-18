BLink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $295,533.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $295,533.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,041 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.