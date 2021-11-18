Blockpass Price Down 45.1% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $252,691.83 and approximately $2,530.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

