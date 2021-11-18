Blockstack Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00345037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

