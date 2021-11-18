BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $57.09 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $57.09 million and $57,338.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00219668 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.