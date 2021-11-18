Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.50 million-$876.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.05 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,664. Blucora has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $860.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blucora were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

